2024 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid CrewMax Limited
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$81,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTRA59862
- Mileage 39,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience unstoppable power and performance in the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid TRD Pro. This rugged truck features a twin-turbo i-FORCE MAX hybrid engine, FOX off-road shocks, TRD Pro skid plate, forged BBS wheels, and an exclusive heritage-inspired grille with LED light bar. Inside, enjoy premium SofTex-trimmed seats, a 14-inch touchscreen, JBL premium audio, and advanced driver assistance features. Built to conquer any terrain in comfort and style, the TRD Pro is the ultimate blend of strength and innovation. Visit us today and feel the power for yourself! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643
