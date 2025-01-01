Menu
Experience unstoppable power and performance in the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid TRD Pro. This rugged truck features a twin-turbo i-FORCE MAX hybrid engine, FOX off-road shocks, TRD Pro skid plate, forged BBS wheels, and an exclusive heritage-inspired grille with LED light bar. Inside, enjoy premium SofTex-trimmed seats, a 14-inch touchscreen, JBL premium audio, and advanced driver assistance features. Built to conquer any terrain in comfort and style, the TRD Pro is the ultimate blend of strength and innovation.

2024 Toyota Tundra

39,485 KM

$81,888

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid CrewMax Limited

13316558

2024 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid CrewMax Limited

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$81,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,485KM
VIN 5TFPC5DB2RX059862

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTRA59862
  • Mileage 39,485 KM

Experience unstoppable power and performance in the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid TRD Pro. This rugged truck features a twin-turbo i-FORCE MAX hybrid engine, FOX off-road shocks, TRD Pro skid plate, forged BBS wheels, and an exclusive heritage-inspired grille with LED light bar. Inside, enjoy premium SofTex-trimmed seats, a 14-inch touchscreen, JBL premium audio, and advanced driver assistance features. Built to conquer any terrain in comfort and style, the TRD Pro is the ultimate blend of strength and innovation.

Tundra TRD Pro

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$81,888

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2024 Toyota Tundra