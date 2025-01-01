$51,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Venza
Hybrid Venza XLE
2024 Toyota Venza
Hybrid Venza XLE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,333KM
VIN JTEAAAAHXRJ157808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTRA57808
- Mileage 22,333 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
XLE
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$51,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2024 Toyota Venza