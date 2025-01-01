Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota Venza

22,333 KM

Details Features

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12255922

2024 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza XLE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,333KM
VIN JTEAAAAHXRJ157808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTRA57808
  • Mileage 22,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
XLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 58,238 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 4x4 - Supercrew Lariat - 145
2021 Ford F-150 4x4 - Supercrew Lariat - 145"" WB 97,745 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Sport 6M for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Sport 6M 190,331 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Venza