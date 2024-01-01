$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Golf
R Manual - Low Mileage
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B9090T
- Mileage 3,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
There is never a dull moment in this 2024 Volkswagen Golf R, with scintillating performance capabilities and cleverly engineered technology. This 2024 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2024 Volkswagen Golf R still remains the bonafide gold standard for a sporty and capable hatchback with genuine versatility and practicality. The interior of the new Golf R welcomes you with refined levels of comfort, with premium sports seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, and a host of innovative safety and assistive technology. With a clever all-wheel drive system and superbly optimized handling, confidence levels and driving satisfaction are at a constant high in this 2024 Volkswagen Golf R.This low mileage hatchback has just 3,822 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf R's trim level is Manual. Known as the ultimate German hot hatch, this Golf R manual features sport-tuned adaptive suspension, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a fixed wing spoiler, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation, a driver's heads up display unit, mobile device wireless charging, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Also standard include heated and ventilated Nappa leather front bucket seats R-badged headrests, power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and three 12-volt DC power outlets. Road safety is assured with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park assist with parking sensors, and autonomous emergency braking.
