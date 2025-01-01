Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Honda Civic

8,287 KM

Details Features

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid Sport eCVT Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
12676188

2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid Sport eCVT Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 12676188
  2. 12676188
  3. 12676188
  4. 12676188
  5. 12676188
  6. 12676188
  7. 12676188
Contact Seller

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,287KM
VIN 2HGFE4F83SH011851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE/FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA11851
  • Mileage 8,287 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL
Black, Combi Synthetic Leather/Fabric Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 8A for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Lexus LX 570 8A 48,500 KM $75,500 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD 48 KM $51,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A 116,418 KM $40,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2025 Honda Civic