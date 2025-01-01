$36,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Honda Civic
Hybrid Sport eCVT Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,287KM
VIN 2HGFE4F83SH011851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE/FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA11851
- Mileage 8,287 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL
Black, Combi Synthetic Leather/Fabric Seating Surfaces
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
