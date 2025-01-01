Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p><em>*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.</em></p>

2025 Honda CR-V

4,253 KM

Details Description Features

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Honda CR-V

Hybrid EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
12536104

2025 Honda CR-V

Hybrid EX-L

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 12536104
  2. 12536104
  3. 12536104
  4. 12536104
  5. 12536104
  6. 12536104
  7. 12536104
  8. 12536104
  9. 12536104
  10. 12536104
  11. 12536104
  12. 12536104
  13. 12536104
  14. 12536104
  15. 12536104
Contact Seller

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,253KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H76SH204250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,253 KM

Vehicle Description

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate 56,989 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 13,595 KM $56,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Nissan Kicks SR 15,850 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2025 Honda CR-V