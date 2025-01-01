$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Essential - Low Mileage
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FVE8581
- Mileage 465 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Crisp lines, sharp styling, and unexpected comfort, this 2025 Elantra is exactly what the sedan segment needed. This 2025 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2025 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 465 kms. It's atlas white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee.



