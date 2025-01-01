$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SE049782
- Mileage 2,242 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart, stylish, and efficient this used 2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred delivers modern design, advanced tech, and everyday comfort in a sleek compact sedan.
The Elantra Preferred is available now at Abbotsford Hyundai, your trusted dealership in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Its bold exterior features LED daytime running lights, a wide front grille, and 16-inch alloy wheels, giving it a sporty, upscale look.
Inside, enjoy heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and premium cloth upholstery. The cabin is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, plus Bluetooth® connectivity and voice recognition for seamless control.
Safety is top-tier with Hyundai SmartSense, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Driver Attention Warning. With ample trunk space, refined ride quality, and advanced driver aids, the 2025 Elantra Preferred is a smart choice for drivers who want value, comfort, and confidence on the road.
Modern design. Smart features. Everyday reliability. The 2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is ready to elevate your drive. This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive multi-point inspectionby our certified technicians. Ask us about extended warranty options, vehicle history reports, and flexible financing planstailored to your needs.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-800-684-2294