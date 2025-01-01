Menu
<p><strong>Sporty, bold, and tech-savvy this used 2025 Hyundai Kona N Line delivers turbocharged performance and aggressive styling in a compact SUV built for drivers who crave excitement.</strong></p><p>The 2025 Kona N Line <span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>is available now at </span><strong>Abbotsford Hyundai</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>, your trusted dealership in </span><strong>Abbotsford, British Columbia</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>.</span> Its athletic stance is enhanced by N Line-exclusive design elements, including sport front and rear bumpers, dual exhaust outlets, and 18-inch alloy wheels.</p><p>Inside, the cabin features sport seats with red contrast stitching, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum sport pedals, and ambient interior lighting. Tech comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, and Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch, allowing smartphone-based access and ignition.</p><p>Safety is top-tier with Hyundai SmartSense, offering Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control. With versatile cargo space, refined ride quality, and head-turning design, the Kona N Line is perfect for drivers who want performance and personality in one dynamic package. </p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>This vehicle has undergone a </span><strong>comprehensive multi-point inspection</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>by our certified technicians. Ask us about </span><strong>extended warranty options</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>, </span><strong>vehicle history reports</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>, and </span><strong>flexible financing plans</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>tailored to your needs. </span>Call us at <strong>(604) 857-2622</strong>, visit our showroom at <strong>30250 Automall Drive, Abbotsford, BC,</strong>or <strong>book your test drive online</strong>now.</p> <p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.</p>

2025 Hyundai KONA

613 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line w/Two-Tone Roof

13147381

2025 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line w/Two-Tone Roof

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
613KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8HACA30SU318461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SK318461
  • Mileage 613 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

2025 Hyundai KONA