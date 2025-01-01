$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line w/Two-Tone Roof
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SK318461
- Mileage 613 KM
Vehicle Description
Sporty, bold, and tech-savvy this used 2025 Hyundai Kona N Line delivers turbocharged performance and aggressive styling in a compact SUV built for drivers who crave excitement.
The 2025 Kona N Line is available now at Abbotsford Hyundai, your trusted dealership in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Its athletic stance is enhanced by N Line-exclusive design elements, including sport front and rear bumpers, dual exhaust outlets, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, the cabin features sport seats with red contrast stitching, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum sport pedals, and ambient interior lighting. Tech comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, and Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch, allowing smartphone-based access and ignition.
Safety is top-tier with Hyundai SmartSense, offering Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control. With versatile cargo space, refined ride quality, and head-turning design, the Kona N Line is perfect for drivers who want performance and personality in one dynamic package.
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive multi-point inspectionby our certified technicians. Ask us about extended warranty options, vehicle history reports, and flexible financing planstailored to your needs. Call us at (604) 857-2622, visit our showroom at 30250 Automall Drive, Abbotsford, BC,or book your test drive onlinenow.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.
