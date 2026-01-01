2025 Hyundai KONA

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<p>This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a <strong>detailed </strong>120+ point<strong> inspection </strong>- covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.</p><p>Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.</p><p>A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:</p><p>? A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle</p><p>? Extended powertrain warranty protection</p><p>? Lower finance rates</p><p>? Roadside assistance</p><p>? Verified Carfax vehicle history</p><p>? Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used</p> <p>This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a <strong>detailed </strong>120+ point<strong> inspection </strong>- covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.</p><p>Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.</p><p>A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:</p><p>A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle</p><p>Extended powertrain warranty protection</p><p>Lower finance rates</p><p>Roadside assistance</p><p>Verified Carfax vehicle history</p><p>Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used</p><p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.</p><p><em>Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.</em></p> <p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.</p> <p><em>Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.</em></p>

2025 Hyundai KONA

6,697 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line Ultimate

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14445241

2025 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line Ultimate

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
6,697KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8HECA33SU333962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SK333962
  • Mileage 6,697 KM

Vehicle Description

This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a detailed 120+ point inspection - covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.

Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.

A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:

? A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle

? Extended powertrain warranty protection

? Lower finance rates

? Roadside assistance

? Verified Carfax vehicle history

? Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used

This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a detailed 120+ point inspection - covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.

Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.

A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:

A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle

Extended powertrain warranty protection

Lower finance rates

Roadside assistance

Verified Carfax vehicle history

Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.

Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.

Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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Abbotsford Hyundai

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2025 Hyundai KONA