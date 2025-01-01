Menu
2025 Hyundai Tucson Preferred used demo offers impressive comfort, advanced safety features, and a smooth efficient ride. Equipped with heated seats, a large touchscreen display, Apple carplay, and Android Auto. Stylish SUV with low KM.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

2025 Hyundai Tucson

5,128 KM

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2025 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,128KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMJBCDE4SH533543

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,128 KM

This Hyundai Certified Vehicle has undergone a rigorous evaluation and inspection before it can earn the name certified.. Our technician have given this vehicle a thorough 120-point inspection inside and out; top to bottom; under the hood and under the frame and from every angle and every perspective.

We checked, double checked then 120 checked.

2025 Hyundai Tucson Preferred used demo offers impressive comfort, advanced safety features, and a smooth efficient ride. Equipped with heated seats, a large touchscreen display, Apple carplay, and Android Auto. Stylish SUV with low KM.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$33,998

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2025 Hyundai Tucson