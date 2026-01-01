Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This Hyundai Certified Vehicle has undergone a rigorous evaluation and inspection before it can earn the name certified.. Our technician have given this vehicle a thorough 120-point inspection inside and out; top to bottom; under the hood and under the frame and from every angle and every perspective.</p><p>We checked, double checked then 120 checked.</p> <p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.</p>

2025 Hyundai Tucson

4,595 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

Watch This Vehicle
13466709

2025 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 13466709
  2. 13466709
  3. 13466709
  4. 13466709
  5. 13466709
  6. 13466709
  7. 13466709
  8. 13466709
  9. 13466709
  10. 13466709
  11. 13466709
  12. 13466709
  13. 13466709
  14. 13466709
  15. 13466709
  16. 13466709
  17. 13466709
  18. 13466709
Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,595KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMJCCDE2SH548930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,595 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Certified Vehicle has undergone a rigorous evaluation and inspection before it can earn the name certified.. Our technician have given this vehicle a thorough 120-point inspection inside and out; top to bottom; under the hood and under the frame and from every angle and every perspective.

We checked, double checked then 120 checked.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 35,598 KM $48,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium 65,239 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 37,568 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2025 Hyundai Tucson