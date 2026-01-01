Menu
This Hyundai Certified Vehicle has undergone a rigorous evaluation and inspection before it can earn the name certified.. Our technician have given this vehicle a thorough 120-point inspection inside and out; top to bottom; under the hood and under the frame and from every angle and every perspective.

We checked, double checked then 120 checked.

A used 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred is a smart, stylish, and efficient subcompact SUV that delivers excellent value, modern technology, and everyday practicality. This used 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred is available now at Abbotsford Hyundai, your trusted dealership in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

The Venue Preferred offers smooth, fuel-efficient performance ideal for city driving and commuting. Inside, this trim adds desirable upgrades such as a proximity key with push-button start, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin features an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus intuitive controls and flexible cargo space that make daily life easier. Safety is a strong point thanks to Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Lane Change Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, giving drivers added confidence on busy roads.

With its compact size, excellent maneuverability, and impressive list of standard features, the 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred is a perfect fit for drivers seeking an affordable, well-equipped SUV thats easy to live with and fun to drive. This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive multi-point inspection by our certified technicians. Ask us about extended warranty options, vehicle history reports, and flexible financing plans tailored to your needs.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

2025 Hyundai Venue

7,547 KM

2025 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/Two-Tone

13468507

2025 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/Two-Tone

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
7,547KM
VIN KMHRC8A30SU411623

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,547 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

