2025 Mitsubishi Outlander

1,481 KM

$53,990

+ tax & licensing
2025 Mitsubishi Outlander

Plug-In Hybrid GT S-AWC

12307424

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander

Plug-In Hybrid GT S-AWC

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,481KM
VIN JA4T5WA9XSZ604436

  • Exterior Colour Red Diamond/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UCBA04436
  • Mileage 1,481 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander