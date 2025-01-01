$53,990+ tax & licensing
2025 Mitsubishi Outlander
Plug-In Hybrid GT S-AWC
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Used
1,481KM
VIN JA4T5WA9XSZ604436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Diamond/Black Roof
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UCBA04436
- Mileage 1,481 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2025 Mitsubishi Outlander