$69,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota 4Runner
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$69,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,060KM
VIN JTEVA5BR0S5052175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cutting Edge Silver
- Interior Colour Grey/Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,060 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRD Sport
