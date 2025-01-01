Menu
2025 Toyota 4Runner

1,060 KM

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing
13130225

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Used
1,060KM
VIN JTEVA5BR0S5052175

  • Exterior Colour Cutting Edge Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey/Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,060 KM

TRD Sport

