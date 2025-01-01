Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Upgrade AWD blends dynamic performance with exceptional efficiency. The SE trim includes sporty exterior styling, SofTex seats, a power driver seat, heated front seats, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 features. Come test drive this stylish and fuel-efficient sedan today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

2025 Toyota Camry

2,781 KM

Details Description Features

$42,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE Upgrade AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13053707

2025 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE Upgrade AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 13053707
  2. 13053707
  3. 13053707
  4. 13053707
  5. 13053707
  6. 13053707
  7. 13053707
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,781KM
VIN 4T1DBADK3SU022191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,781 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Upgrade AWD blends dynamic performance with exceptional efficiency. The SE trim includes sporty exterior styling, SofTex seats, a power driver seat, heated front seats, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 features. Come test drive this stylish and fuel-efficient sedan today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SE Upgrade AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 5A for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 5A 61,487 KM $47,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Gladiator 4x4 Sport S for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Jeep Gladiator 4x4 Sport S 30,778 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Forte LX IVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Kia Forte LX IVT 27,897 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,499

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2025 Toyota Camry