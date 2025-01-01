Menu
2025 Toyota RAV4

9,079 KM

$45,990

$45,990 + tax & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

12380994

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,079KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV8SC497858

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 9,079 KM

PREMIUM PAINT
XLE Premium AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

2025 Toyota RAV4