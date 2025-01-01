$45,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2025 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,079KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV8SC497858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 9,079 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
XLE Premium AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2017 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic 138,117 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent 4Dr L 6sp 69,787 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Prius XLE AWD 6,483 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2025 Toyota RAV4