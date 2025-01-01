Menu
2025 Toyota RAV4

6,245 KM

Details Features

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing
HYBRID XSE AWD

12770012

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
6,245KM
VIN 2T35WRFVXSW272470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic with Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,245 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Rav4 Hybrid XSE

