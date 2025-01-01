$54,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XSE AWD
2025 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XSE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,245KM
VIN 2T35WRFVXSW272470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic with Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 6,245 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
Rav4 Hybrid XSE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD 36,123 KM $59,150 + tax & lic
2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XLE 8-Pass 35 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage LX FWD 33,759 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2025 Toyota RAV4