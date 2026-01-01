Menu
Experience the perfect blend of power and efficiency with the 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD. This smart and capable SUV features electronic on-demand all-wheel drive, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and LED headlights. Enjoy smooth performance and impressive fuel economy in every drive. Come see it in person and take it for a test drive today! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! List Price subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2025 Toyota RAV4

6,350 KM

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD

13488296

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,350KM
VIN 2T3BWRFV4SW278493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Hybrid LE

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

2025 Toyota RAV4