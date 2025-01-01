Menu
Navigation, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Sliding Doors, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist This Toyota Sienna is ultra capable and a versatile family hauler. This 2025 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. With immense versatility and spaciousness, this 2025 Sienna will inspire you to take on any day and look good while at it. Assertive at every angle, the neatly sculpted body exudes class and sportiness, with a thoughtfully designed interior that offers the ideal balance of function and style. The powertrain delivers proven power and outstanding fuel efficiency, and with a full array of tech and safety features, this 2025 Sienna is ready for whatever comes your way.This van has 13,295 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Siennas trim level is XSE 7-Passenger. Who said minivans cant be sporty? This XSE Sienna rewards you with sport-tuned suspension, inbuilt navigation, unique alloy wheels, a premium audio system and unique exterior styling. Other standard features include proximity sliding rear doors, an express open/close glass sunroof, synthetic leather seat upholstery and SiriusXM satellite radio, along with an efficient hybrid powertrain, heated front seats with a power-adjustable drivers seat, 2nd row captain chairs, fixed 60-40 split-bench 3rd row seats, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, a power liftgate, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 7 USB charging ports. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, and driver monitoring. Additional features include LED lights with automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and so much more.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

6043811161

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Navigation, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Sliding Doors, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist

This Toyota Sienna is ultra capable and a versatile family hauler. This 2025 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

With immense versatility and spaciousness, this 2025 Sienna will inspire you to take on any day and look good while at it. Assertive at every angle, the neatly sculpted body exudes class and sportiness, with a thoughtfully designed interior that offers the ideal balance of function and style. The powertrain delivers proven power and outstanding fuel efficiency, and with a full array of tech and safety features, this 2025 Sienna is ready for whatever comes your way.This van has 13,295 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sienna's trim level is XSE 7-Passenger. Who said minivans can't be sporty? This XSE Sienna rewards you with sport-tuned suspension, inbuilt navigation, unique alloy wheels, a premium audio system and unique exterior styling. Other standard features include proximity sliding rear doors, an express open/close glass sunroof, synthetic leather seat upholstery and SiriusXM satellite radio, along with an efficient hybrid powertrain, heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, 2nd row captain chairs, fixed 60-40 split-bench 3rd row seats, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, a power liftgate, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 7 USB charging ports. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, and driver monitoring. Additional features include LED lights with automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and so much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

