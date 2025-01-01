$67,888+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Sliding Doors, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist
This Toyota Sienna is ultra capable and a versatile family hauler. This 2025 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With immense versatility and spaciousness, this 2025 Sienna will inspire you to take on any day and look good while at it. Assertive at every angle, the neatly sculpted body exudes class and sportiness, with a thoughtfully designed interior that offers the ideal balance of function and style. The powertrain delivers proven power and outstanding fuel efficiency, and with a full array of tech and safety features, this 2025 Sienna is ready for whatever comes your way.This van has 13,295 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is XSE 7-Passenger. Who said minivans can't be sporty? This XSE Sienna rewards you with sport-tuned suspension, inbuilt navigation, unique alloy wheels, a premium audio system and unique exterior styling. Other standard features include proximity sliding rear doors, an express open/close glass sunroof, synthetic leather seat upholstery and SiriusXM satellite radio, along with an efficient hybrid powertrain, heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, 2nd row captain chairs, fixed 60-40 split-bench 3rd row seats, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, a power liftgate, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 7 USB charging ports. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, and driver monitoring. Additional features include LED lights with automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and so much more.
