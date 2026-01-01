2026 Hyundai Tucson

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<p>This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a <strong>detailed </strong>120+ point<strong> inspection </strong>- covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.</p><p>Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.</p><p>A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:</p><p>A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle</p><p>Extended powertrain warranty protection</p><p>Lower finance rates</p><p>Roadside assistance</p><p>Verified Carfax vehicle history</p><p>Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used</p><p>This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a <strong>detailed </strong>120+ point<strong> inspection </strong>- covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.</p><p>Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.</p><p>A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:</p><p>A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle</p><p>Extended powertrain warranty protection</p><p>Lower finance rates</p><p>Roadside assistance</p><p>Verified Carfax vehicle history</p><p>Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used</p><p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.</p><p><em>Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.</em></p> <p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.</p> <p><em>Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.</em></p>

2026 Hyundai Tucson

3,082 KM

Details Description Features

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2026 Hyundai Tucson

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14231627

2026 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
3,082KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KMJBCDE9TE029866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,082 KM

Vehicle Description

This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a detailed 120+ point inspection - covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.

Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.

A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:

A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle

Extended powertrain warranty protection

Lower finance rates

Roadside assistance

Verified Carfax vehicle history

Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used

This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a detailed 120+ point inspection - covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.

Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.

A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:

A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle

Extended powertrain warranty protection

Lower finance rates

Roadside assistance

Verified Carfax vehicle history

Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.

Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.

Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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2026 Hyundai Tucson