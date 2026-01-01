2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a <strong>detailed </strong>120+ point<strong> inspection </strong>- covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.</p><p>Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.</p><p>A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:</p><p>? A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle</p><p>? Extended powertrain warranty protection</p><p>? Lower finance rates</p><p>? Roadside assistance</p><p>? Verified Carfax vehicle history</p><p>? Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used</p> <p>This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a <strong>detailed </strong>120+ point<strong> inspection </strong>- covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.</p><p>Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.</p><p>A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:</p><p>A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle</p><p>Extended powertrain warranty protection</p><p>Lower finance rates</p><p>Roadside assistance</p><p>Verified Carfax vehicle history</p><p>Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used</p><p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $119 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.</p><p><em>Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.</em></p> <p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and $119 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.</p> <p><em>Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.</em></p>

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

9,275 KM

Details Description Features

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

N-LINE

Watch This Vehicle
14519947

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

N-LINE

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 14519947
  2. 14519947
  3. 14519947
  4. 14519947
  5. 14519947
  6. 14519947
  7. 14519947
  8. 14519947
  9. 14519947
  10. 14519947
  11. 14519947
  12. 14519947
  13. 14519947
  14. 14519947
  15. 14519947
  16. 14519947
  17. 14519947
  18. 14519947
  19. 14519947
  20. 14519947
  21. 14519947
  22. 14519947
  23. 14519947
  24. 14519947
  25. 14519947
  26. 14519947
  27. 14519947
  28. 14519947
  29. 14519947
  30. 14519947
  31. 14519947
  32. 14519947
  33. 14519947
  34. 14519947
Contact Seller

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
9,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCDD10TU402972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TT402972
  • Mileage 9,275 KM

Vehicle Description

This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a detailed 120+ point inspection - covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.

Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.

A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:

? A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle

? Extended powertrain warranty protection

? Lower finance rates

? Roadside assistance

? Verified Carfax vehicle history

? Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used

This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a detailed 120+ point inspection - covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.

Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.

A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:

A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle

Extended powertrain warranty protection

Lower finance rates

Roadside assistance

Verified Carfax vehicle history

Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $119 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.

Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and $119 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.

Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N-LINE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N-LINE 9,275 KM $42,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE 14,361 KM $45,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper 95,234 KM $17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid