Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Kia Optima for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 95
Used 2015 Kia Optima LX Winter Edition for sale in Saint John, NB

2015 Kia Optima

LX Winter Edition
$16,995
+ tax & lic
152,000KM
Lancaster Vehicle Center

Saint John, NB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Kia Optima LX for sale in Dartmouth, NS

2013 Kia Optima

LX
$9,995
+ tax & lic
149,000KM
Steele Auto Group

Dartmouth, NS

Used 2017 Kia Optima SXL Turbo for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Kia Optima

SXL Turbo
$17,498
+ tax & lic
182,388KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Kia Optima LX+ BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Calgary, AB

2016 Kia Optima

LX+ BACKUP CAMERA
$11,988
+ tax & lic
206,914KM
Auto House

Calgary, AB

Used 2014 Kia Optima Hybrid EX Premium (**NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS** ALLOY WHEELS**POWER DRIVERS SEAT**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**PUSH BUTTON START**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**HEATED SEATS**SMART KEY SYSTEM**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON

2014 Kia Optima

Hybrid EX Premium (**NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS** ALLOY WHEELS**POWER DRIVERS SEAT**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**PUSH BUTTON START**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**HEATED SEATS**SMART KEY SYSTEM**)
$15,888
+ tax & lic
83,310KM
My Motors.ca

Tillsonburg, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Optima LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Kia Optima

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control
$20,590
+ tax & lic
86,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Kia Optima LX | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | 1 OWNER | OPEN SUNDAYS! for sale in Brantford, ON

2015 Kia Optima

LX | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | 1 OWNER | OPEN SUNDAYS!
$14,888
+ tax & lic
151,709KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Optima LX+ w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Camera for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Kia Optima

LX+ w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Camera
$20,590
+ tax & lic
90,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Kia Optima LX+, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2016 Kia Optima

LX+, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats
$15,500
+ tax & lic
143,216KM
Cardinal Kia

Niagara Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Kia Optima Berline LX 4 portes, boîte manuelle, for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2013 Kia Optima

Berline LX 4 portes, boîte manuelle,
$6,996
+ tax & lic
213,363KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2013 Kia Optima EX for sale in Charlottetown, PE

2013 Kia Optima

EX
$10,995
+ tax & lic
175,300KM
Discover Kia

Charlottetown, PE

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Optima LX Auto | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB

2018 Kia Optima

LX Auto | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!
$16,988
+ tax & lic
136,967KM
GT Motor Sports West

Calgary, AB

Used 2012 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX
$11,885
+ tax & lic
112,435KM
Capital Motors

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Kia Optima EX | HTD STS | NAV | PANO | LEATHER | LOADED!!! for sale in Milton, ON

2013 Kia Optima

EX | HTD STS | NAV | PANO | LEATHER | LOADED!!!
$9,836
+ tax & lic
203,230KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Optima LX for sale in Hamilton, ON

2018 Kia Optima

LX
$15,995
+ tax & lic
133,950KM
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2018 Kia Optima EX Tech for sale in Surrey, BC

2018 Kia Optima

EX Tech
$24,996
+ tax & lic
101,666KM
White Rock Volkswagen

Surrey, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Optima EX Auto for sale in Nepean, ON

2019 Kia Optima

EX Auto
$24,898
+ tax & lic
51,532KM
Hyundai on Hunt Club

Nepean, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Kia Optima EX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Kia Optima

EX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
234,670KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Kia Optima LX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ALLOYS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2014 Kia Optima

LX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ALLOYS*CERTIFIED
$8,995
+ tax & lic
201,084KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Optima LX for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Kia Optima

LX
$13,999
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Just Deals Ltd

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto SX Turbo for sale in North York, ON

2014 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto SX Turbo
$15,480
+ tax & lic
110,980KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Kia Optima LX |BLUETOOTH|VERY GOOD CONDITION |PRICE TO SELL for sale in North York, ON

2014 Kia Optima

LX |BLUETOOTH|VERY GOOD CONDITION |PRICE TO SELL
$11,888
+ tax & lic
166,668KM
Elegant Auto

North York, ON

Used 2016 Kia Optima for sale in Edmonton, AB

2016 Kia Optima

Sale
$13,622
+ tax & lic
161,000KM
Go Nissan North

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Kia Optima EX- Loaded - CERTIFIED for sale in Gloucester, ON

2013 Kia Optima

EX- Loaded - CERTIFIED
$13,499
+ tax & lic
136,000KM
Ehab's Auto

Gloucester, ON

Used 2017 Kia Optima Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/USB/Aux * E for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Kia Optima

Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/USB/Aux * E
$19,995
+ tax & lic
65,695KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Kia Optima LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Kia Optima

LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
+ tax & lic
202,540KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Kia Optima EX HYBRID SAVE $$$ ON GAS!! for sale in Barrie, ON

2016 Kia Optima

EX HYBRID SAVE $$$ ON GAS!!
$19,995
+ tax & lic
113,300KM
Eckert Auto Sales

Barrie, ON

Used 2018 Kia Optima LX for sale in Moose Jaw, SK

2018 Kia Optima

LX
$20,987
+ tax & lic
124,862KM
Knight Ford Lincoln

Moose Jaw, SK

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Kia Optima SX TURBO for sale in Morrisburg, ON

2014 Kia Optima

SX TURBO
$13,495
+ tax & lic
184,457KM
Strader Motor Sales

Morrisburg, ON

Used 2015 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto LX for sale in Kingston, ON

2015 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto LX
$13,995
+ tax & lic
120,242KM
Petrie Ford

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Optima LX + Heated Steering Wheel - $163 B/W for sale in Timmins, ON

2018 Kia Optima

LX + Heated Steering Wheel - $163 B/W
$19,528
+ tax & lic
74,011KM
Kia of Timmins

Timmins, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Kia Optima LX for sale in Cobourg, ON

2017 Kia Optima

LX
$19,999
+ tax & lic
88,491KM
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Kia Optima LX BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS HTD-SW 16-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Kia Optima

LX BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS HTD-SW 16-AL
$15,798
+ tax & lic
136,747KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX for sale in Whitby, ON

2018 Kia Optima

Hybrid EX
$27,500
+ tax & lic
75,140KM
Whitby Toyota

Whitby, ON

Used 2015 Kia Optima LX BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB

2015 Kia Optima

LX BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS
$12,988
+ tax & lic
156,827KM
Auto House

Calgary, AB

Used 2018 Kia Optima LX for sale in Kingston, ON

2018 Kia Optima

LX
$16,990
+ tax & lic
147,672KM
Platinum Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Kia Optima Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * 6 Speed Manual * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Traction Cont for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Kia Optima

Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * 6 Speed Manual * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Traction Cont
$8,995
+ tax & lic
173,232KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2019 Kia Optima EX Tech Loaded! AC Seats, Nav, Pano Roof! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Kia Optima

EX Tech Loaded! AC Seats, Nav, Pano Roof!
$23,999
+ tax & lic
124,802KM
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Kia Optima LX for sale in Halifax, NS

2015 Kia Optima

LX
$18,494
+ tax & lic
133,231KM
City Mazda

Halifax, NS

Used 2020 Kia Optima EX for sale in Lincoln, ON

2020 Kia Optima

EX
$24,995
+ tax & lic
83,057KM
Durham Automotive

Lincoln, ON

Used 2019 Kia Optima LX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Push Button Start for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Kia Optima

LX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Push Button Start
$21,590
+ tax & lic
83,712KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Kia Optima EX LUXURY for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 Kia Optima

EX LUXURY
$15,995
+ tax & lic
109,000KM
Terminal Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Kia Optima LX*AUTO*ALLOYS*ONLY 173KMS*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2018 Kia Optima

LX*AUTO*ALLOYS*ONLY 173KMS*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED
$13,995
+ tax & lic
173,638KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Optima EX for sale in Belmont, ON

2018 Kia Optima

EX
$17,500
+ tax & lic
179,250KM
Auto Loft Ltd

Belmont, ON

Used 2016 Kia Optima EX Sunroof Blind Spot Leather Heated Front Seats for sale in Bolton, ON

2016 Kia Optima

EX Sunroof Blind Spot Leather Heated Front Seats
$19,989
+ tax & lic
94,750KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Optima SX TURBO for sale in Gander, NL

2018 Kia Optima

SX TURBO
$22,995
+ tax & lic
142,280KM
Steele Auto Group

Gander, NL

Used 2015 Kia Optima LX for sale in Stittsville, ON

2015 Kia Optima

LX
$16,999
+ tax & lic
106,500KM
Orr Motors

Stittsville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn EX Luxury for sale in Brantford, ON

2011 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn EX Luxury
$11,499
+ tax & lic
165,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2011 Kia Optima LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2011 Kia Optima

LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
176,550KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2013 Kia Optima EX Turbo for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Kia Optima

EX Turbo
Sale
$12,999
+ tax & lic
122,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON