New and Used Nissan Leaf for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 127
Used 2019 Nissan Leaf for sale in Edmonton, AB

2019 Nissan Leaf

Sale
$27,999
+ tax & lic
107,486KM
Northstar Hyundai

Edmonton, AB

Used 2018 Nissan Leaf SV for sale in Charlottetown, PE

2018 Nissan Leaf

SV
$25,986
+ tax & lic
71,041KM
Experience Hyundai

Charlottetown, PE

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Leaf S Affordable EV!! for sale in Halifax, NS

2016 Nissan Leaf

S Affordable EV!!
$18,979
+ tax & lic
49,455KM
Steele Auto Group

Halifax, NS

New 2023 Nissan Leaf SV $5000 EVIP REBATE APPLIED..... for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV $5000 EVIP REBATE APPLIED.....
$40,299
+ tax & lic
19KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Leaf S, Electric, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats! for sale in Clarington, ON

2019 Nissan Leaf

S, Electric, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!
$28,995
+ tax & lic
12,820KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SV, Electric, Navi, Back Up Cam, New Rear Brakes! for sale in Clarington, ON

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV, Electric, Navi, Back Up Cam, New Rear Brakes!
$26,995
+ tax & lic
91,254KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

New 2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS
$51,751
+ tax & lic
16KM
Birchwood Nissan

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SL for sale in Port Moody, BC

2019 Nissan Leaf

SL
$34,300
+ tax & lic
27,891KM
Westwood Honda

Port Moody, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Nissan Leaf S for sale in Port Moody, BC

2021 Nissan Leaf

S
$33,500
+ tax & lic
25,367KM
Westwood Honda

Port Moody, BC

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS $5000 EVIP REBATE APPLIED..... for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS $5000 EVIP REBATE APPLIED.....
$45,389
+ tax & lic
263KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

New 2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS
$45,554
+ tax & lic
246KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Leaf 4dr Hb Sl for sale in Ottawa, ON

2012 Nissan Leaf

4dr Hb Sl
$7,888
+ tax & lic
210,905KM
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SV Hatchback for sale in Surrey, BC

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV Hatchback
$32,980
+ tax & lic
56,387KM
King George Nissan

Surrey, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Leaf S Affordable EV!! for sale in Halifax, NS

2017 Nissan Leaf

S Affordable EV!!
$19,877
+ tax & lic
57,844KM
Steele Auto Group

Halifax, NS

Used 2016 Nissan Leaf S for sale in Calgary, AB

2016 Nissan Leaf

S
$17,988
+ tax & lic
104,870KM
Auto House

Calgary, AB

Used 2018 Nissan Leaf SV I NAVIGATION I HTD SEATS for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Nissan Leaf

SV I NAVIGATION I HTD SEATS
$22,458
+ tax & lic
79,865KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Leaf S CAM BLUETOOTH HTD-SW HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Nissan Leaf

S CAM BLUETOOTH HTD-SW HTD-SEATS
$19,998
+ tax & lic
71,379KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Nissan Leaf

SL
$28,790
+ tax & lic
58,000KM
B Town Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

New 2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS $5000 EVIP REBATE APPLIED... for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS $5000 EVIP REBATE APPLIED...
$51,049
+ tax & lic
150KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Leaf SL Hard to find affordable EV!! for sale in Halifax, NS

2016 Nissan Leaf

SL Hard to find affordable EV!!
$18,477
+ tax & lic
89,890KM
Steele Auto Group

Halifax, NS

Used 2021 Nissan Leaf for sale in Richmond, BC

2021 Nissan Leaf

$40,503
+ tax & lic
52,734KM
Columbia Chrysler

Richmond, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Leaf SV for sale in Port Moody, BC

2016 Nissan Leaf

SV
$16,500
+ tax & lic
86,269KM
Westwood Honda

Port Moody, BC

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Leaf SL PLUS for sale in Kanata, ON

2023 Nissan Leaf

SL PLUS
$54,995
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Leaf SL NAV CAM BLIND-SPOT LEATH HTD-SW for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Nissan Leaf

SL NAV CAM BLIND-SPOT LEATH HTD-SW
$24,498
+ tax & lic
98,776KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Leaf Hayon 4 portes SV for sale in Laval, QC

2016 Nissan Leaf

Hayon 4 portes SV
$12,299
+ tax & lic
74,000KM
Autos BB

Laval, QC

Used 2020 Nissan Leaf S PLUS HATCHBACK + LONGUE AUTONOMIE for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2020 Nissan Leaf

S PLUS HATCHBACK + LONGUE AUTONOMIE
$32,996
+ tax & lic
40,961KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2015 Nissan Leaf S Save with an affordable EV!! for sale in Halifax, NS

2015 Nissan Leaf

S Save with an affordable EV!!
$15,888
+ tax & lic
99,404KM
Steele Auto Group

Halifax, NS

Used 2018 Nissan Leaf SV // No PST! for sale in North Vancouver, BC

2018 Nissan Leaf

SV // No PST!
$31,900
+ tax & lic
24,255KM
Jim Pattison Auto Group

North Vancouver, BC

Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS, Extended Range, Navi, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheel & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS, Extended Range, Navi, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheel & More!
$31,988
+ tax & lic
54,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Leaf S Full EV Bluetooth Backup Camera Heated Seats for sale in Maple, ON

2018 Nissan Leaf

S Full EV Bluetooth Backup Camera Heated Seats
$24,699
+ tax & lic
76,728KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SV I BEST PRICED 2019 LEAF for sale in Concord, ON

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV I BEST PRICED 2019 LEAF
$25,790
+ tax & lic
48,000KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SL I NO ACCIDENTS I TOP TRIM LEVEL for sale in Concord, ON

2019 Nissan Leaf

SL I NO ACCIDENTS I TOP TRIM LEVEL
$28,800
+ tax & lic
58,179KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Nissan Leaf SV - Navigation - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kanata, ON

2022 Nissan Leaf

SV - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
$37,980
+ tax & lic
11,273KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Leaf SL | LEATHER | 360 CAM | BOSE | HTD SEATS | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Nissan Leaf

SL | LEATHER | 360 CAM | BOSE | HTD SEATS | NAV
$27,816
+ tax & lic
65,117KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SL | ELECTRIC | LEATHER | 360 CAM | BOSE for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Nissan Leaf

SL | ELECTRIC | LEATHER | 360 CAM | BOSE
$30,927
+ tax & lic
52,561KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Leaf for sale in Surrey, BC

2018 Nissan Leaf

Sale
$22,998
+ tax & lic
130,025KM
Go Dodge Surrey

Surrey, BC

New 2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS
$50,554
+ tax & lic
150KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Leaf SV for sale in Port Moody, BC

2021 Nissan Leaf

SV
$35,300
+ tax & lic
20,232KM
Westwood Honda

Port Moody, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Leaf SV for sale in Port Moody, BC

2020 Nissan Leaf

SV
$33,000
+ tax & lic
31,336KM
Westwood Honda

Port Moody, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Leaf SV for sale in Port Moody, BC

2020 Nissan Leaf

SV
$33,500
+ tax & lic
37,077KM
Westwood Honda

Port Moody, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Nissan Leaf S for sale in Port Moody, BC

2021 Nissan Leaf

S
$33,500
+ tax & lic
24,811KM
Westwood Honda

Port Moody, BC

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Leaf SV $5000 EVIP REBATE APPLIED..... for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV $5000 EVIP REBATE APPLIED.....
$39,504
+ tax & lic
150KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

New 2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS
$49,493
+ tax & lic
10KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Leaf SV - Navigation - Apple CarPlay for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
$44,442
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Leaf for sale in Peterborough, ON

2018 Nissan Leaf

$30,017.55
+ tax & lic
29,913KM
Trans Canada Nissan

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Leaf SL Leather/Camera/Heated Seats/Navigation for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Nissan Leaf

SL Leather/Camera/Heated Seats/Navigation
$21,998
+ tax & lic
123,991KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Leaf SV Navigation/Camera/Bluetooth for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Nissan Leaf

SV Navigation/Camera/Bluetooth
$22,998
+ tax & lic
88,745KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SV * A/C * EV * GPS * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * for sale in Québec, QC

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV * A/C * EV * GPS * CAMÉRA * CRUISE *
$29,377
+ tax & lic
9,232KM
Kia Val-Bélair

Québec, QC

Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SV * A/C * EV * GPS * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * for sale in Québec, QC

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV * A/C * EV * GPS * CAMÉRA * CRUISE *
$29,767
+ tax & lic
11,563KM
Kia Val-Bélair

Québec, QC

Used 2018 Nissan Leaf S for sale in Bridgewater, NS

2018 Nissan Leaf

S
$20,995
+ tax & lic
123,295KM
Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater, NS