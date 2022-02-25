Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1979 Lincoln MARK V

32,498 KM

Details Description

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
1979 Lincoln MARK V

1979 Lincoln MARK V

Watch This Vehicle

1979 Lincoln MARK V

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,498KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8367873
  • Stock #: 1990
  • VIN: 9Y895628689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1990
  • Mileage 32,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1990

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 1979 Lincoln Mark V

KM’s: 32498

Engine: V8 460 7.5L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: RWD

VIN: 9Y895628689

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2008 Toyota Sienna LE
 241,657 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2000 Ford E350
 248,987 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
1972 Buick Riviera
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory