1993 GMC Sierra 2500

$2,200 + taxes & licensing 3 3 1 , 3 8 5 K M Used As Is Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9099358

9099358 Stock #: 1580

1580 VIN: 2GTFK29K8P1532633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 331,385 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.