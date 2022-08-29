Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1993 GMC Sierra 2500

331,385 KM

Details Description

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
1993 GMC Sierra 2500

1993 GMC Sierra 2500

Watch This Vehicle

1993 GMC Sierra 2500

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

331,385KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9099358
  • Stock #: 1580
  • VIN: 2GTFK29K8P1532633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 331,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1580

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 1993 GMC Sierra 2500

KM’s: 331385

Engine:  8 Cylinder 5.7L 350

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 2GTFK29K8P1532633

Status: As-is

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

1993 GMC Sierra 2500
331,385 KM
$2,200 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Pilot Tou...
 176,642 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2002 Pontiac Trans A...
 123,814 MI
$30,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory