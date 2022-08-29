1994 Lincoln Mark VIII

$4,495 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 1 0 8 K M Used As Is Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9153202

9153202 VIN: 1LNLM91V3RY731080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 145,108 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.