Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1994 Lincoln Mark VIII

145,108 KM

Details Description

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
1994 Lincoln Mark VIII

1994 Lincoln Mark VIII

Watch This Vehicle

1994 Lincoln Mark VIII

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

145,108KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9153202
  • VIN: 1LNLM91V3RY731080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 145,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 1994 Lincoln Mark VIII

KM’s: 145108

Engine: V8 4.6L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: RWD

VIN: 1LNLM91V3RY731080

Status: As-is

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 4022

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

1994 Lincoln Mark VI...
 145,108 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-350 XLT
 320,155 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Tucson GL
 184,959 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory