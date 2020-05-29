Menu
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

1995 Chevrolet S-10

1995 Chevrolet S-10

LS

1995 Chevrolet S-10

LS

  • 216KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5145326
  • Stock #: 1734
  • VIN: 1GCCS19ZXSK137730
Exterior Colour
Light Green
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1734

Technical Specs

Vehicle:  1995 chevrolet S10 LS

KM’s: 216.784

Engine: 4.3 litre 6 cylinder

Transmission: Manual

Drive: RWD

VIN: 1GCCS19ZXSK137730

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Black Creek Motors

