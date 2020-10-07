Menu
1995 Nissan Pathfinder

212,532 KM

Details Description

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
1995 Nissan Pathfinder

1995 Nissan Pathfinder

XE

1995 Nissan Pathfinder

XE

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,532KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5891958
  • Stock #: 1844
  • VIN: JN8HD17Y4SW046895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 212,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock # 1844

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 1995 Nissan Pathfinder

KM’s: 212532

Engine: 6 Cylinder 3.0 L Engine

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: JN8HD17Y4SW046895

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sZn2mL94SGMtxPJ_NyZCKoee6amAkokr/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

