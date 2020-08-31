Menu
1998 Honda Accord

188,793 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

1998 Honda Accord

1998 Honda Accord

LX

1998 Honda Accord

LX

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,793KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5828118
  • Stock #: 1835
  • VIN: 1HGCG3249WA802805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 188,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock # 1835

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 198 Honda Accord

KM’s: 188793

Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.3 L Engine

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: 1HGCG3249WA802805

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15SSHqiZdyvyy1BYckytWJVxrmvdSBtFb/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

