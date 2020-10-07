1999 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

