$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2000 Chevrolet Blazer

LS

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 5183228
  • Stock #: 1743
  • VIN: 1GNDT13WXY2193232
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Daily driven until the day it was traded in here.  This vehicle is a one owner vehicle, with higher kilometres.   Four wheel drive works.  This Vehicle is being sold "As Is"

 

Stock #  1743

Technical Specs

Vehicle:  2000 Chevrolet Blazer

KM’s: 286979

Engine: V6 4.3L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4WD

VIN: 1GNDT13WXY2193232

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

