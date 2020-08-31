Menu
2000 Ford Econoline

331,129 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

E350

E350

Location

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

331,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5769660
  • Stock #: 1798
  • VIN: 1FDSE35F7YHB54724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Bus
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 331,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2000 Ford E350 Econoline

KM’s: 331129

Engine: 10 Cylinder 6.8 L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: RWD

VIN: 1FDSE35F7YHB54724

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XMY3Qf2z-ZmJ3tL5uj_0KCsPGAGurGo9/view?usp=sharing

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Turbocharged

