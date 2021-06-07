Menu
2001 Ford F-150

204,958 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

XL

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

204,958KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Technical Specs

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1j-BeJ22hADjfLh3zm3u--F2XhE7OE8xk/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

