2001 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 9 5 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7200659

7200659 Stock #: 1915

1915 VIN: 2FTZF17291CA32801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Stock # 1915

Mileage 204,958 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.