2001 Ford Mustang

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 9 , 5 4 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10088712

10088712 Stock #: 2223

2223 VIN: 1FAFP44401F248845

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 269,548 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Seating Power Driver Seat Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.