2001 Ford Mustang

269,548 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2001 Ford Mustang

2001 Ford Mustang

2001 Ford Mustang

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

269,548KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10088712
  Stock #: 2223
  VIN: 1FAFP44401F248845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  Mileage 269,548 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2223

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2001 Ford Mustang

KM’s: 269548

Engine: 6 Cylinder 3.8L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: RWD

VIN: 1FAFP44401F248845

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1epdW0UxcMGIY_cLi2PMjhBH5La5P1E7g/view?usp=drive_link

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

