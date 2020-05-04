Menu
Account
Sign In

2001 Ford Ranger

EDGE

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Ford Ranger

EDGE

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 334KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4963707
  • Stock #: 1721
  • VIN: 1FTYR14V11PB62359
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1721

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2001 Ford Ranger Edge

KM’s: 334.734

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.0 L

Transmission: automatic

Drive: RWD

VIN: 1FTYR14V11PB62359

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Convenience
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2007 Ford Escape XLT
 199,781 KM
$5,295 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Altima 3...
 164 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda CX-9 GS
 118 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Send A Message