2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee

217,200 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

217,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7838868
  Stock #: 2040
  VIN: 1J4GW58N31C662658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming in Soon!

 

Stock #  2040

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

KM’s: 217200

Engine: 8 Cylinder 4.7L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 1J4GW58N31C662658

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IMW17xZzbtVGUFc1LRXeubrVga0B2cHk/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Equalizer

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

