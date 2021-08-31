2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 7 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7838868

7838868 Stock #: 2040

2040 VIN: 1J4GW58N31C662658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 217,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Climate Control Cargo shade Additional Features Equalizer

