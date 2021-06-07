2001 Porsche Boxster

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 0 7 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7332938

1940 VIN: WP0CA298X1U620167

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Stock # 1940

Mileage 123,076 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rollover protection bars Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

