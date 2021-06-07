Menu
2001 Porsche Boxster

123,076 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2001 Porsche Boxster

2001 Porsche Boxster

2001 Porsche Boxster

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,076KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7332938
  Stock #: 1940
  VIN: WP0CA298X1U620167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 1940
  • Mileage 123,076 KM

Vehicle Description

New IMS bearing being installed along with engine seals and gaskets and brand new soft top. Car is in immaculate condition. 

 

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1940

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2001 Porsche Boxster

KM’s: 123076

Engine: 6 cylinder 2.7L

Transmission: 5 Speed Automatic 

Drive: RWD

VIN: WP0CA298X1U620167

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rollover protection bars
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Engine Immobilizer
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

