Menu
Account
Sign In

2001 Volvo S40

S

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Volvo S40

S

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,863KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4595427
  • Stock #: 1688
  • VIN: YV1VS295X1F754557
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Just in!


Stock # 1688

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2001 Volvo S40

KM’s: 202863

Engine: 1.9L 4 Cyl

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: YV1VS295X1F754557

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST


+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.


Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.


Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.


Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!


Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!



Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.


Dealer# 40229




Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2012 Honda Civic LX
 48,909 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 180,403 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 70,871 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Send A Message