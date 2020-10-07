2002 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.