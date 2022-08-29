2002 Lexus RX 300

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 9 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9057058

9057058 Stock #: 2166

2166 VIN: JTJHF10U920238388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 205,912 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

