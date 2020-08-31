2002 Nissan Frontier

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass

