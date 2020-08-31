Menu
2002 Nissan Frontier

138,324 MI

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2002 Nissan Frontier

2002 Nissan Frontier

XE

2002 Nissan Frontier

XE

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,324MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 5814126
  • Stock #: 1808
  • VIN: 1n6dd26s62c356610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 138,324 MI

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1808

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2002 Nissan Frontier XE

KM’s: 138324 Miles

Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.4 L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: RWD

VIN: 1n6dd26s62c356610

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NH_f0RKRlLoocpfm8JbjUuZNElhuMvgK/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

