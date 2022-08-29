$30,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
778-428-1980
2002 Pontiac Trans Am
WS6
Location
Black Creek Motors
8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7
778-428-1980
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9075016
- VIN: 2G2FV22G722105691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 123,814 MI
Vehicle Description
Technical Specs
Vehicle: 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6
KM’s: 123814 Miles
Engine: 8 Cylinder 5.7L LS1
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Drive: RWD
VIN: 2G2FV22G722105691
This vehicle is sold on consignment.
THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.
Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!
Black Creek Motors
778.428.1980
8256 North Island Hwy.
Black Creek, B.C.
Dealer# 40229
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Black Creek Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.