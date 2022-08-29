2002 Pontiac Trans Am

$30,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 8 1 4 M I Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9075016

9075016 VIN: 2G2FV22G722105691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 123,814 MI

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Equalizer Sun/Moonroof

