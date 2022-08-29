Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Pontiac Trans Am

123,814 MI

Details Description Features

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2002 Pontiac Trans Am

2002 Pontiac Trans Am

WS6

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Pontiac Trans Am

WS6

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

123,814MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9075016
  • VIN: 2G2FV22G722105691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 123,814 MI

Vehicle Description

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6

KM’s: 123814 Miles

Engine: 8 Cylinder 5.7L LS1 

Transmission: 6 Speed Manual 

Drive: RWD

VIN: 2G2FV22G722105691

This vehicle is sold on consignment.

 

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Equalizer
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2002 Pontiac Trans A...
 123,814 MI
$30,000 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X5 35D
 189,020 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2002 Lexus RX 300
205,912 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory