Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2004 Ford Explorer

2004 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6968927
  • Stock #: 1925
  • VIN: 1FMZU73K84ZA33455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  1925

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2004 Ford Explorer XLT

KM’s: 135263

Engine: V6 4.0L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 1FMZU73K84ZA33455

Vehicle History:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/19EThAvdA91PUesOad8AOIQ6ou9xgMyPP/view?usp=sharing

 

8 450+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 178,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
1995 Cadillac DeVille
 0 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
1998 GMC Sonoma
 281,000 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory