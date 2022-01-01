Menu
2004 Mazda MAZDA3

130,384 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Location

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

130,384KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8132653
  • Stock #: 2071
  • VIN: JM1BK143041148422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2004 Mazda 3 

KM’s: 130384

Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.3L

Transmission: 5 Speed Manual 

Drive: FWD

VIN: JM1BK143041148422

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Wgq980jSCzMERc4TNIvutUiSQJdqAM54/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player

