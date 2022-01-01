2004 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7
Stock # 2071
Technical Specs
Vehicle: 2004 Mazda 3
KM’s: 130384
Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.3L
Transmission: 5 Speed Manual
Drive: FWD
VIN: JM1BK143041148422
Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Wgq980jSCzMERc4TNIvutUiSQJdqAM54/view?usp=sharing
+$295 Doc and Taxes
THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.
Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.
Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.
Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!
Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!
Black Creek Motors
Dealer# 40229
