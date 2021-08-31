Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

253,723 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Blazer

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

LS Base

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

LS Base

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

253,723KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7838973
  • Stock #: 2043
  • VIN: 1GNCT18XX5K117549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 253,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming in soon!

 

Stock #  2043

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2005 Chevrolet Blazer LS

KM’s: 253723

Engine: V6 4.3L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 1GNCT18XX5K117549

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1noKX33bWskMgVJgflqdqomfFhuQvSkRl/view?usp=sharing

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Outlet
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Black Creek Motors

2005 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 134,567 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2003 Dodge Dakota Sp...
 195,862 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2001 Jeep Grand Cher...
 217,200 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

Call Dealer

778-428-XXXX

(click to show)

778-428-1980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory