2005 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 197,383KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4607205
  • VIN: 1ftrw14w45fa97931
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Just in!


Stock # 1681

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2005 Ford F150 XLT

KM’s: 197383

Engine: 8cyl 4.6L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 1ftrw14w45fa97931

Vehicle History: UPON REQUEST


+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.


Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.


Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.


Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!


Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!



Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.


Dealer# 40229




Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

