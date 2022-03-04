$5,495+ tax & licensing
2005 Nissan X-Trail
XE
Black Creek Motors
8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7
$5,495
- Listing ID: 8582570
- VIN: JN8BTO8V15W101511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 254,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 2005 Nissan X-Trail 4 Cylinder that's cheap on gas. Recently replaced front rotors, pads, calipers, timing belt, and head gasket.
Technical Specs
Vehicle: 2005 Nissan X-Trail XE
KM’s: 254000
Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.5L
Transmission: 5 Speed Manual
Drive: AWD
VIN: JN8BTO8V15W101511
+$295 Doc and Taxes
Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.
Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.
Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!
Sold on consignment.
Black Creek Motors
778.428.1980
8256 North Island Hwy.
Black Creek, B.C.
Dealer# 40229
Vehicle Features
