2005 Nissan X-Trail

254,000 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2005 Nissan X-Trail

2005 Nissan X-Trail

XE

2005 Nissan X-Trail

XE

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

254,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8582570
  VIN: JN8BTO8V15W101511

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2005 Nissan X-Trail 4 Cylinder that's cheap on gas. Recently replaced front rotors, pads, calipers, timing belt, and head gasket. 

 

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Vehicle: 2005 Nissan X-Trail XE

KM’s: 254000

Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.5L

Transmission: 5 Speed Manual 

Drive: AWD

VIN: JN8BTO8V15W101511

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

Sold on consignment.

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

