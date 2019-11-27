Stock # 1158 - 15



Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

KM’s: 93190

Engine: 8 Cylinder 5.3L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: FWD

VIN: 2G1WL16C369251112

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1wT_rFTAHj8agz90t3FY3Wet4nJD0IiTQ



+$295 Doc and Taxes



Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.



Dealer# 40229

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Emergency Trunk Release

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

