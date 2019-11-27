Menu
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

SS

2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

SS

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,190KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4375206
  • Stock #: 1158 - 15
  • VIN: 2G1WL16C369251112
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Stock # 1158 - 15

Come and see us for a test drive today!

Technical Specs
Vehicle: 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
KM’s: 93190
Engine: 8 Cylinder 5.3L
Transmission: Automatic
Drive: FWD
VIN: 2G1WL16C369251112
Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1wT_rFTAHj8agz90t3FY3Wet4nJD0IiTQ

+$295 Doc and Taxes

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!


Black Creek Motors
778.428.1980
8256 North Island Hwy.
Black Creek, B.C.

Dealer# 40229
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics

