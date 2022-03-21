2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 2 7 6 , 0 2 6 K M Used As Is Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8674010

8674010 Stock #: 2126

2126 VIN: 1GCGK13U56F186007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 276,026 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.