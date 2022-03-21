Menu
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

276,026 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Black Creek Motors

778-428-1980

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

276,026KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8674010
  • Stock #: 2126
  • VIN: 1GCGK13U56F186007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 276,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in for a test drive today!

 

Stock #  2126

Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

KM’s: 276026

Engine: 8 Cylinder 6.0L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 1GCGK13U56F186007

Status: As-is

 

+$295 Doc and Taxes

THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN VEHICLE IS SOLD.

 

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a safety inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

 

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

 

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

 

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!

 

 

Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.

 

Dealer# 40229

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

