2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LS

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LS

Location

Black Creek Motors

8265 N Island Hwy, Black Creek, BC V9J 1H7

778-428-1980

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 226,680KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4375131
  • Stock #: 1666 - 66
  • VIN: 1gchk23u96f121381
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock # 1666 - 66

Come and see us for a test drive today!

Technical Specs
Vehicle: 2006 Chevrolet SIlverado 2500 LS 154"wb
KM’s: 226680
Engine: 8 Cyl 6.0L
Transmission: Automatic
Drive: 4x4
VIN: 1gchk23u96f121381
Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1FKSDH3gXEIZmbR7jCEILj6lrfBqELJaK

+$295 Doc and Taxes

Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.

Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.

Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!

Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!


Black Creek Motors
778.428.1980
8256 North Island Hwy.
Black Creek, B.C.

Dealer# 40229
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
