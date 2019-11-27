Stock # 1666 - 66



Come and see us for a test drive today!



Technical Specs

Vehicle: 2006 Chevrolet SIlverado 2500 LS 154"wb

KM’s: 226680

Engine: 8 Cyl 6.0L

Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

VIN: 1gchk23u96f121381

Vehicle History: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1FKSDH3gXEIZmbR7jCEILj6lrfBqELJaK



+$295 Doc and Taxes



Inspection: We put every vehicle on our lot through a very detailed 105 point inspection, unless the vehicle is listed “as-is”.



Trade-in’s: We will happily consider buying your vehicle outright or take it as a trade in towards anything on our lot! We are especially interested in and are paying top dollar for cars that are 2010 and newer, with 160k or less.



Financing: We offer third party financing options! Give us a call, write us an email, or come down and talk to us about rates and options!



Special Orders: Not the vehicle you are looking for? Contact us, and we can get you what you need! If we do not have it in stock we can leverage our network of suppliers and find the right car for you!





Black Creek Motors

778.428.1980

8256 North Island Hwy.

Black Creek, B.C.



Dealer# 40229

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Front Reading Lamps

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player Seating Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.